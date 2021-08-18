Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target to GBX 708

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 759 ($9.92) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Shares of Genuit Group stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 676 ($8.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 630.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 688 ($8.99).

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.