Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $185.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.70.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

