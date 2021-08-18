Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FOJCY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

FOJCY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

