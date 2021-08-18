Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.64

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.64 ($41.93) and traded as high as €38.05 ($44.76). Deutsche Beteiligungs shares last traded at €37.60 ($44.24), with a volume of 11,374 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBAN. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.64.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.