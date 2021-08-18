Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.50 ($8.82).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.82 ($10.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.84. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.