Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DPW. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.92 ($75.20).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €58.51 ($68.84) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.78.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.