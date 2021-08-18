Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

DTE stock opened at €18.75 ($22.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €17.86. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

