DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €7.85 ($9.23). DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €7.75 ($9.12), with a volume of 389,582 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $936.68 million and a P/E ratio of -22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.01.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

