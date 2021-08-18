Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Up 32.8% This Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00011110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $211,029.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00016348 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00192668 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

