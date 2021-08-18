Dev Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $158,765.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00011197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

