DEX Achieves Market Cap of $433,798.42 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. DEX has a total market cap of $433,798.42 and $245.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 449.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00863241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00048130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104424 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.