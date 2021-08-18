DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,575.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 251.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,173,000 after purchasing an additional 197,982 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM opened at $510.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.30. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $527.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

