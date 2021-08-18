DeXe (DEXE) Market Cap Tops $38.62 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, DeXe has traded down 8% against the dollar. One DeXe coin can now be bought for $11.41 or 0.00025329 BTC on major exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $38.62 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00848393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00104186 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,384,333 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

