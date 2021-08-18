DEXTools One Day Volume Reaches $12.08 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. DEXTools has a market cap of $78.66 million and $12.08 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 117.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00850597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00047762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00104471 BTC.

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,872,483 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

