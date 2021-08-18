DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,322 shares of company stock worth $127,545. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DMAC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,635. The company has a market cap of $73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
