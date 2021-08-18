Diamond Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $28,351.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00006137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001852 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,621,930 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.