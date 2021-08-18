Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

