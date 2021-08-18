DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $112.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

