DIGG (DIGG) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $28.67 million and $325,025.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $54,193.23 or 1.20596483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00134515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00151483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,815.87 or 0.99728994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00886561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.09 or 0.06771809 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 529 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

