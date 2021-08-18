Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Up 29.2% in July

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DATI opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.46.
About Digital Asset Monetary Network
