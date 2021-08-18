Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Up 29.2% in July

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DATI opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

