Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

Shares of DLR opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

