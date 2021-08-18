DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $12,434.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.00565892 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,054,096,337 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,177,295 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

