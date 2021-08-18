Digitex City (DGTX) Trading 33.3% Lower This Week

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00104213 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

