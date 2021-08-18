Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.44.

DIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

