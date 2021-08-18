DinoSwap (DINO) Price Down 22.3% This Week

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and approximately $987,785.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002467 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00138163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.74 or 1.00237548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00896856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap's total supply is 72,129,573 coins and its circulating supply is 17,521,907 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

