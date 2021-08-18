Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIISY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

DIISY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

