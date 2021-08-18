Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading Down 6.8%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $40.93. Approximately 25 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

