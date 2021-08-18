Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $9,022,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.52. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

