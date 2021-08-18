Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,228. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

