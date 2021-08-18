Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,774 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Shares of URI stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.00. The company had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,309. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

