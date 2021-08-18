Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.73

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.73 ($49.09) and traded as high as €41.95 ($49.35). Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.95 ($49.35), with a volume of 486 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.43.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.