Doctors Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.25 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001917 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $197.17 million and $5.25 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00057956 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000646 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

