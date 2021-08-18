Doctors Coin Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $190.80 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

