DogeCash Trading Down 9.1% This Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market cap of $893,154.47 and approximately $10,561.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DogeCash has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00027116 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002220 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,602,162 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

