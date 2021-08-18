DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $16.44 million and $1.73 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00132108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00151411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.19 or 1.00014346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.21 or 0.00893695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.22 or 0.06790725 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,060,818,789 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars.

