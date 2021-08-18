Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 3.0% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.76. 89,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,143. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

