Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $900,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 23.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ DLPN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,246. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

