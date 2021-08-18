Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

