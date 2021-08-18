Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of CWXZF stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

