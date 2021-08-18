Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

CWXZF traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

