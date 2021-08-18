Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $498.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $527.75 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.