Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Lowered by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Dorman Products worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,775,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Dorman Products stock opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $113.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.