Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) PT Raised to $0.98 at Fundamental Research

Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $0.47 to $0.98 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 151.02% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Doubleview Gold Corp. – (TSXV: DBG / OTC: DBLVF / Frankfurt: 1D4) – Intersects Longest Mineralization to Date on the Property” and dated August 11, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Doubleview Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 163,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,121. Doubleview Gold has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The firm’s projects include Hat Copper-Gold, Red Spring Copper Gold Silver and Zinc project, and Mt. Milligan North Property. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.