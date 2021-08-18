DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DOYU has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DouYu International stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 132,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.75.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in DouYu International by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151,095 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,495 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.