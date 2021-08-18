Dovu Price Down 15.5% This Week (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Dovu has a total market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dovu has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.59 or 0.00843172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00047747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00103656 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

DOV is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 709,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

