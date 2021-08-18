DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,500 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 969,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 76.1% during the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 56,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,682. DPCM Capital has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

