Dracula Token (DRC) Trading 19.8% Lower This Week

Dracula Token (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Dracula Token has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $467,981.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dracula Token coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dracula Token has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dracula Token Coin Profile

Dracula Token (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,726,899 coins and its circulating supply is 14,486,632 coins. Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dracula Token’s official website is dracula.sucks

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Dracula Token

