DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0127

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $371,334.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $624.26 or 0.01417039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00349218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00126134 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.