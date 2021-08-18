Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRUNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock remained flat at $$20.88 on Wednesday. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

