DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.77 million and $2.42 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00854416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00100874 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,598,559,154 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

